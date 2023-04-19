The April 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Wendy Choo and Valentina Feroz defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

* Damon Kemp defeated Oro Mensah

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Javier Bernal and Kale Dixon

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

