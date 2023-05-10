The May 12 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights

* Wendy Choo defeated Kelani Jordan (Lea Mitchell)

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

