The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, to air this coming Friday night:

* Trick Williams defeated Javier Bernal

* Elektra Lopez defeated Thea Hail

* Sanga defeated Dante Chen

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

