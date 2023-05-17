The May 19 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Eddy Thorpe defeated Kale Dixon

* Wendy Choo and Kelani Jordan defeated Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice

* Luca Crusifino defeated Dante Chen. Crusifino went to use his briefcase on Chen but this just distracted the referee, allowing Crusifino to roll Chen up with a handful of tights for the win

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

