The May 26 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Blake Howard and Mr. Stone were on commentary due to Byron Saxton traveling for Night of Champions

* Oro Mensah defeated Tavion Heights

* Javier Bernal defeated Boa

* Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon defeated Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

