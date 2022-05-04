The following WWE NXT Level Up spoilers were taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sarray and Erica Yan. Roderick Strong accompanied Nile and Paxley to the ring

* Sloane Jacobs defeated Thea Hail

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.