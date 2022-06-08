The June 17 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT 2.0 hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Thea Hail defeated Arianna Grace. Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward came out with Hail

* Guru Raaj defeated Myles Borne

* Ivy Nile defeated Elektra Lopez. Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo came out with Lopez

As noted, this week’s NXT Level Up was taped this past Saturday before In Your House. You can click here for spoilers to air this Friday night.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

