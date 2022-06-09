The June 24 and July 1 editions of WWE NXT Level Up were taped on Wednesday night in Orlando at the WWE Performance Center. Below are spoilers:

FIRST TAPING:

* Quincy Elliott defeated Bryson Montana

* Sloane Jacobs defeated an enhancement talent

SECOND TAPING:

* Kiana James defeated Brooklyn Barlow

* Ikemen Jiro defeated Ru Feng

It’s possible that these matches taped last night are to be added to the June 10 and June 17 episodes. You can click here for Level Up spoilers to air this Friday, taped before In Your House last Saturday, and you can click here for Level Up spoilers to presumably air next Friday, taped before Tuesday’s live NXT 2.0 episode.

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

