The June 9 edition (and beyond) of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Nathan Frazer defeated Tavion Heights

* Charlie Dempsey defeated Dante Chen

* Boa defeated Bryson Montana

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Javier Bernal

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

