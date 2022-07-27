The July 29 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT 2.0 hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Javier Bernal defeated Myles Borne

* Fallon Henley defeated Sol Ruca. NXT UK Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen were out with Henley

* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Ikemen Jiro and Quincy Elliott

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

