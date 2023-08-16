The August 18 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers, with one or two matches likely airing at a later date:

* Oro Mensah defeated Ikemen Jiro. The finish saw Jakara Jackson distract the referee, so that Lash Legend could hit Jiro, then Mensah hit his kick finisher for the pin. Noam Dar was also at ringside to represent Meta-Four

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Tyson DuPont (Rickssen Opont) and Tyriek Igwe (Chukwuebuka Enekwechi)

* Kiana James defeated Kiyah Saint (Harleigh White)

* Scrypts defeated Dante Chen. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price were at ringside to provide a distraction for Scrypts

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

