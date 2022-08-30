The September 2 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT 2.0 hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Duke Hudson defeated Myles Borne

* Valentina Feroz defeated Sol Ruca

* Arianna Grace defeated Erica Yan

* Xyon Quinn defeated Dante Chen

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

