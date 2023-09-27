The September 29 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before NXT went live on the USA Network. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Oro Mensah (with Noam Dar, Lash Legend, and Jakara Jackson) defeated Tavion Heights via a Superkick while Tavion was grounded. The ending seemed off a bit as the referee didn’t seem to quite count 3 but nothing was re-shot.

Tatum Paxley and Izzi Dame defeated Kelani Jordan and Valentina Feroz when Tatum pinned Valentina via a modified rolling side slam.

Luca Crusifino and Javier Bernal defeated Tyriek Igwe and Tyson DuPont when Javier got the pin on Tyriek via schoolboy roll up with pulling on Tyriek’s jeans for leverage.

Drew Gulak (with Charlie Dempsey, Damon Kemp, and Myles Borne) defeated Dante Chen via Gotch Style Tombstone Piledriver. Damon and Myles tried to get involved toward the end and Dante fended them off before Drew took advantage.