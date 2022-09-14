The September 16 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT 2.0 hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Dante Chen defeated Bryson Montana

* Indi Hartwell defeated Valentina Feroz

* Andre Chase defeated Myles Borne

* Edris Enofe and Malik Blade defeated Guru Raaj and Ikemen Jiro

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

