The September 9 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT 2.0 hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs and Erica Yan

* Duke Hudson defeated Bronco Metzin

* Indi Hartwell defeated Amari Miller

* Thea Hail defeated Valentina Feroz

NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.