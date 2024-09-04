WWE taped some matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up prior to the live episode of WWE NXT.
Ahead of the weekly two-hour episode of the NXT on USA program, four matches took place for the weekly WWE NXT Level Up show.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are spoiler results of the bouts taped prior to WWE NXT for this week’s WWE NXT Level Up.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP TAPING RESULTS (Air Date: September 6, 2024)* Izzy Dame defeated Layla Diggs
* Dani Palmer defeated Lainey Reid
* Dante Chen defeated Drake Morreaux
* Uriah Connors & Kale Dixon defeated Shiloh Hill & Cutter James