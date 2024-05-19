WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FL. on Saturday, May 18, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (5/18/2024): FT. PIERCE, FL.
– Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) def. Joshua Black & a new recruit
– Jakara Jackson (w/ Oro Mensah) def. Wren Sinclair
– Tank Ledger (w/ Hank Walker) def. Skylor Clinton
– Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey def. Stevie Turner & Derrian Gobourne
– Joe Coffey (w/ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) def. Ridge Holland
– Tony D’Angelo (w/ Adriana Rizzo) (c) def. Damon Kemp (w/ Charlie Dempsey)
– Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Izzi Dame
– Wes Lee & Je’Von Evans def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade
– Cora Jade cuts a promo.
– NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) def. Tatum Paxley and Karmen Petrovic
Cora Jade is back…. at NXT Ft Pierce #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/eegNahheNs
— WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 19, 2024
Roxanne wins the Triple Threat in Fort Pierce #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/Qkq3bvAtCJ
— WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 19, 2024
What a match going on in Ft Pierce! Karmen and Roxanne and Tatum #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/pVmfd5IvtZ
— WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 19, 2024
Cora Jade is back! #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/zIxzbmyjwr
— David Schupp (@davidpbg218) May 19, 2024