WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.

The company ran the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, FL. on Saturday, May 18, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (5/18/2024): FT. PIERCE, FL. – Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) def. Joshua Black & a new recruit – Jakara Jackson (w/ Oro Mensah) def. Wren Sinclair – Tank Ledger (w/ Hank Walker) def. Skylor Clinton – Carlee Bright & Kendal Grey def. Stevie Turner & Derrian Gobourne – Joe Coffey (w/ Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) def. Ridge Holland – Tony D’Angelo (w/ Adriana Rizzo) (c) def. Damon Kemp (w/ Charlie Dempsey) – Thea Hail (w/ Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) def. Izzi Dame – Wes Lee & Je’Von Evans def. Edris Enofe & Malik Blade – Cora Jade cuts a promo. – NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) def. Tatum Paxley and Karmen Petrovic

Roxanne wins the Triple Threat in Fort Pierce #nxtftpierce #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/Qkq3bvAtCJ — WorldWrestlingKid of TikTok (@WWKTikTok) May 19, 2024