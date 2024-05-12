WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the MLK Jr. Multipurpose Center in Gainesville, FL. on Saturday, May 11, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (5/11/2024): GAINESVILLE, FL.
– Dante Chen def. Skyler Clinton
– Tatum Paxley def. Breanna Covington
– Josh Briggs def. Antoine Frazer
– Jakara Jackson def. Arianna Grace
– Javier Bernal def. Uriah Connors
– Chase U (Andre Chase, Riley Osborne, & Duke Hudson) def. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, & Wolfgang)
– The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, & Luca Crusifin) def. BJ Ray & two local talents
– Lash Legend def. Thea Hail
– Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans def. Meta-Four (Oro Mensah & Noam Dar)
the d’angelo family is putting belt to ASS omg #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/b4HHnrED4C
— Ny (@angelgraps) May 12, 2024
omg @AriannaGraceWWE is such an entertainer i LOVE her #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/xXYBu7obFd
— Ny (@angelgraps) May 12, 2024
the crowd literally ERUPTED for Trick Williams we’re having a great time with our NXT Champ rn #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/G9hS5TNWKh
— Ny (@angelgraps) May 12, 2024
finally getting to see CHASE U in person. i’m so happy #NXTGainesville @AndreChaseWWE pic.twitter.com/ySgMyx0NAo
— Ny (@angelgraps) May 12, 2024