WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.

The company ran the MLK Jr. Multipurpose Center in Gainesville, FL. on Saturday, May 11, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (5/11/2024): GAINESVILLE, FL. – Dante Chen def. Skyler Clinton – Tatum Paxley def. Breanna Covington – Josh Briggs def. Antoine Frazer – Jakara Jackson def. Arianna Grace – Javier Bernal def. Uriah Connors – Chase U (Andre Chase, Riley Osborne, & Duke Hudson) def. Gallus (Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, & Wolfgang) – The Family (Tony D’Angelo, Channing Lorenzo, & Luca Crusifin) def. BJ Ray & two local talents – Lash Legend def. Thea Hail – Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans def. Meta-Four (Oro Mensah & Noam Dar)

the d’angelo family is putting belt to ASS omg #NXTGainesville pic.twitter.com/b4HHnrED4C — Ny (@angelgraps) May 12, 2024