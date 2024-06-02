WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.

The company ran the Crystal River Armory in Crystal River, Florida on Saturday, June 1, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.

Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.

WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (6/1/2024): CRYSTAL RIVER, FL. * Tank Ledger (w/ Hank Walker) def. Skylor Clinton



* Lola Vice def. Lainey Reid



* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne) (w/ Damon Kemp) def. Dion Lennox & Cutler James



* Eddy Thorpe def. Thunder Keck



* Tatum Paxley def. Stevie Turner



* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Damon Kemp (w/ Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne)



* Tony D’Angelo (w/ Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) def. Lexis King (w/ Antione Frazier)



* OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Jaida Parker) def. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Brinley Reece



* Kelani Jordan def. Izzi Dame



* NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. The Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)