WWE ran a WWE NXT non-televised live event on Saturday night.
The company ran the Crystal River Armory in Crystal River, Florida on Saturday, June 1, 2024 for a WWE NXT live event.
Featured below are complete results from the event courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com.
WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (6/1/2024): CRYSTAL RIVER, FL.* Tank Ledger (w/ Hank Walker) def. Skylor Clinton
* Lola Vice def. Lainey Reid
* No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne) (w/ Damon Kemp) def. Dion Lennox & Cutler James
* Eddy Thorpe def. Thunder Keck
* Tatum Paxley def. Stevie Turner
* NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi (c) def. Damon Kemp (w/ Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne)
* Tony D’Angelo (w/ Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Luca Crusifino & Adriana Rizzo) def. Lexis King (w/ Antione Frazier)
* OTM (Bronco Nima, Lucien Price & Jaida Parker) def. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Brinley Reece
* Kelani Jordan def. Izzi Dame
* NXT Tag Team Championships: Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. The Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)
