WWE NXT LIVE RESULTS (5/10/2024): LAKELAND, FL.
– Je’Von Evans def. Dion Lennox in a Singles Match.
– Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe def. Sexy BJ Ray and Javier Bernal in a Tag Team Match.
– Wendy Choo, Kelani Jordan and Wren Sinclair def. Stevie Turner, Izzi Dame and Jazmyn Nyx in a 6-Woman Tag Team Match.
– Drake Morreaux def. Cutler James in a Singles Match.
– Lola Vice def. Karmen Petrovic in a Singles Match.
– The D’Angelo Family (“The Don Of NXT” Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo) def. Shawn Spears and an enhancement talent in a Tag Team Match.
– Edris Enofé and Malik Blade def. OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) in a Tag Team Match.
– Roxanne Perez (c) def. Tatum Paxley to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.
– Oba Femi (c) def. Eddy Thorpe to retain his WWE NXT North American Championship.
#nxtlakeland so this is how you wanna play @roxanne_wwe ??? THANK GOD cause I love playing like this too
We will meet again, Rox. TEE HEE pic.twitter.com/LeZLYU3Ccq
— Pax (@TatumPaxley) May 11, 2024
#NXTLakeland @therealestwendy is back! She, @kelani_wwe, and @WrenSinclairWWE serve up an L for @StevieTurnerWWE, @izzi_wwe, and Jazmyn Nyx! pic.twitter.com/jkJAexLdY2
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 11, 2024
Not gonna lie, I’ve got a headache and it wasn’t from wrestling… #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/ZIq1XNjIHm
— Javier Bernal (@javierbernalWWE) May 11, 2024
#NXTLakeland @WWEJeVonEvans bounces out of trouble and into victory! pic.twitter.com/c4HbMk1dhx
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 11, 2024
#NXTLakeland @izzi_wwe interferes and gets some friendly fire from @lolavicewwe for her troubles. But @karmen_wwe is unable to fully capitalize and walks into a Vice backfist for the loss. pic.twitter.com/9BCgKbwr8Q
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) May 11, 2024