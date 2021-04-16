Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight has been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT show.

The match was made after Knight secured a clever pinfall elimination over Lumis during the Gauntlet Eliminator on Night One of the “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event last week. Knight pinned Lumis while he had his Silence submission locked in on Cameron Grimes, bringing boos from the crowd. Shortly after that, winner Bronson Reed eliminated Knight and Lumis dropped him at ringside and applied the Silence until he went to sleep.

Knight did not appear on this week’s NXT show, but Lumis competed in the big eight-man match that saw his team (Lumis, Bronson Reed, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart) defeat The Way (NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Indi Hartwell, Candice LeRae). Lumis was last seen carrying Hartwell from the ring to the backstage area after weeks of flirting between the two.

Stay tuned for more on Tuesday’s NXT episode on the USA Network. Below is the updated line-up:

* Sarray (fka Sareee) makes her debut

* Kyle O’Reilly appears live for the first time since defeating Adam Cole in the Unsanctioned Match at Takeover

* LA Knight vs. Dexter Lumis

