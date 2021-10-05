The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles will be on the line tonight.

WWE just announced that the eight-man tag team match will now be a Fatal 4 Way with MSK defending the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Grizzled Young Veterans, Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, and Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

The match was previously announced as MSK, Briggs and Jensen vs. GYV, Williams and Hayes.

It was also announced that we will learn more about The Diamond Mine on tonight’s show.

You can join us for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET via this link. Below is the updated line-up:

* Mandy Rose vs. Ember Moon in the opening match

* What will NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa have to say to Bron Breakker?

* NXT Tag Team Champions MSK defend against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs, The Grizzled Young Veterans, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams

* We will learn about The Diamond Mine

* LA Knight vs. Odyssey Jones

* Cora Jade will make her official in-ring debut

* Tony D’Angelo will make his official in-ring debut

* Lash Legend hosts the second episode of “Lashing Out with Lash Legend”

* Ikemen Jiro vs. Joe Gacy