The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2024 begins to wind down next week.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, three big matches and a special segment were announced for next week’s WWE NXT Battleground 2024 “go-home” show.

Scheduled as the final episode of WWE NXT on 6/4 heading into the aforementioned WWE NXT PLE on 6/9, the following has been announced for the two-hour NXT on USA program from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT PREVIEW (6/4/2024)

* Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner

* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Damon Kemp

* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx

* An inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

