The road to WWE NXT Battleground 2024 begins to wind down next week.
During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network, three big matches and a special segment were announced for next week’s WWE NXT Battleground 2024 “go-home” show.
Scheduled as the final episode of WWE NXT on 6/4 heading into the aforementioned WWE NXT PLE on 6/9, the following has been announced for the two-hour NXT on USA program from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT PREVIEW (6/4/2024)
* Jordynne Grace vs. Stevie Turner
* NXT Heritage Cup: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Damon Kemp
* Thea Hail vs. Jazmyn Nyx
* An inside look at Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice
