WWE ran the Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, FL. for a non-televised WWE NXT live event on Saturday evening, June 28, 2025.

Featured below courtesy of our friend David Roberson of WrestlingBodySlam.com and his live correspondents, @WerleyBri and @travelagenthere are complete results of the show.

WWE NXT FT. MELBOURNE RESULTS 6/28/25

* Zaria defeated Wren Sinclair* Shiloh Hill & Drake Morreaux defeated Harlem Lewis & Keanu Carver* Bailey Humphrey defeated Zena Sterling* Edris Enofe defeated Tate Wilder* Lola Vice defeated Nikkita Lyons* The Dark State (Cutler James, Saquon Shugars & Osiris Griffin) defeated Chase U (Andre Chase, Kale Dixon & Uriah Connors)* NXT Heritage Cup Champion Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Dante Chen and was then run off by Tony D’Angelo* Yoshiki Inamura defeated Tavion Heights* NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca defeated Izzi Dame* NXT Champion Oba Femi defeated Niko Vance (w/ Shawn Spears)

(***) – The NXT Melbourne show on 6/28 featured an unadvertised appearance by Tony D’Angelo, who ran off Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo before he could take his name off of the NXT Heritage Cup. In the process, “The Don of NXT” badly split his pants down the middle in the back. (VIEW PHOTOS HERE)

If you saw me at #NXTMelbourne tonight. . . NO YOU DIDN'T 🤫 — Wren Sinclair (@WrenSinclairWWE) June 29, 2025