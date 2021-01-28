The quarterfinals of the 2021 WWE NXT Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic continued during tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network as two teams advanced.

Tonight’s opener saw MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter) defeat Killian Dain and Drake Maverick. They will now face the winners of Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado, Gran Metalik) vs. Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) in the semi-finals.

Tonight’s show also saw The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson) defeat Leon Ruff and Kushida. The Grizzled Young Vets will now face the winners of The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong) vs. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa in the semi-finals.

Next Wednesday’s NXT episode will feature the final two quarterfinals matches for the men’s tournament – Lucha House Party vs. Legado del Fantasma, and The Undisputed Era vs. Ciampa and Thatcher.

Below is an updated look at the men’s tournament brackets, along with clips from tonight’s two matches:

