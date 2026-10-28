WWE NXT is getting ready for a special Wednesday night edition next week.

During the October 27 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, the company announced that next week’s show will air live on Wednesday, November 4, instead of its usual Tuesday night time slot.

The scheduling change puts NXT in direct competition with AEW Dynamite, which will feature its annual Blood & Guts special that same evening from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

WWE has also confirmed a notable appearance and a major tournament finale for the broadcast.

The November 4 episode will feature the finals of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with multi-time Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes scheduled to appear and personally present the trophy to the tournament’s winning team.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every week for live WWE NXT and AEW Results coverage.