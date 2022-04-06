Pretty Deadly has arrived to WWE NXT 2.0.

Tonight’s post-Stand & Deliver edition of NXT 2.0 saw The Creed Brothers defeat Imperium’s Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner in tag team action. The finish saw Brutus Creed and Julius Creed double team Barthel after Aichner walked out of the match, apparently frustrated at Barthel over some miscommunications issues.

After the match, Malcolm Bivens and The Creed Brothers stood tall until two hooded men entered the ring from behind and dropped the brothers with steel chair shots. These were the same mystery man who recently vandalized The Diamond Mine Dojo, and attacked The Creed Brothers backstage. The mystery men stood over Brutus and Julius, then revealed themselves to be NXT UK’s Pretty Deadly.

Pretty Deadly laid out The Creed Brothers and taunted them while they were down, kneeling over them to introduce themselves. They then stood tall over The Creed Brothers as fans booed them to end the segment.

Pretty Deadly previously went by Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker, but they are now called Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. WWE filed to trademark these new ring names a few weeks back. According to their social media profiles, Stoker is now Wilson and Howley is now Prince.

After a successful singles and tag team runs on the UK indies, Pretty Deadly first started working with WWE in early 2019. They defeated Gallus to win the NXT UK Tag Team Titles on the February 25, 2021 edition of NXT UK, and held the straps for 287 recognized days until dropping them to Moustache Mountain on the December 9 episode.

There’s no word on if WWE is planning on a split between Barthel and Aichner, or what is next for Pretty Deadly and The Diamond Mine, but we will keep you updated. It’s interesting to note that The Diamond Mine’s Roderick Strong recently returned from a quick run in NXT UK, where he taped a few matches. Strong defeated Wolfgang on the March 17 episode, and will challenge NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov on this Thursday’s show.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s segment at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.