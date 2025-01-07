WWE NXT kicks off the New Year of 2025 tonight.

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the January 7, 2025 episode of the show:

* The Rock will appear live

* NXT Title: Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Women’s Title: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Giulia

* NXT Heritage Cup Sudden Death: Lexis King (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey

* Fatal Influence vs. Shotzi, Tatum Paxley, and Gigi Dolin

* NXT Women’s North American Title Eliminator: Cora Jade vs. Stephanie Vaquer vs. Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT New Year’s Evil results from Los Angeles, CA.