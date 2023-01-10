The 2023 NXT New Year’s Evil episode will air live tonight on the USA Network, from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

New Year’s Evil will be headlined by Grayson Waller challenging NXT Champion Bron Breakker, plus a 20-Woman #1 Contender Battle Royal to determine the Vengeance Day challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

New Year’s Evil will also feature the reveal behind a vignette that has been airing for weeks, which you can see below. It’s believed that this vignette is for the return of Tiffany Stratton.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s NXT special:

NXT Title Match

Grayson Waller vs. Bron Breakker (c)

20-Woman #1 Contender Battle Royal

Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, Ivy Nile, Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca, Cora Jade, Zoey Stark, Nikkita Lyons, Fallon Henley, Kiana James, Elektra Lopez, Wendy Choo, Ivy Nile, Thea Hail, Lyra Valkyria, Valentina Feroz, Lash Legend, Amari Miller, Jakara Jackson, Dani Palmer

Winner faces NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day.

Gauntlet Match

Pretty Deadly vs. 3 teams TBA

If they win, Pretty Deadly will earn a title shot at NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day.

Donovan Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo

Winner will earn a shot at NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, who will be on commentary.

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga)

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

The Creed Brothers (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed) vs. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan, Sanga)

Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker

