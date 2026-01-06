WWE NXT rings in the New Year of 2026 tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT New Year’s Evil goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The following matches are advertised for the January 6, 2026 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night program:

* NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Kendal Grey

* NXT Women’s North American Championship Match: Thea Hail vs. Blake Monroe

* Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame

