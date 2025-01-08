With “The Final Boss” comes an extra surge of viewership.

This mathematical wrestling equation was once again proven to be true following this week’s WWE NXT New Year’s Evil 2025 special.

The Tuesday, January 7, 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network drew 957,000 viewers, according to Variety.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on December 31, 2024 drew 626,000 viewers, marking an increase of 331,000 viewers for the annual New Year’s Evil themed show this past Tuesday evening.

The NXT on CW show on 1/7, which featured a special appearance by The Rock, as well as multiple title bouts that resulted in title changes, drew a 0.25 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic, which is up from the 0.16 rating in the same key demo on the 12/31 show last week.