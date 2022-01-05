– The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil specials opens up on the USA Network with a video package to hype tonight’s card. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us to the first NXT 2.0 episode of 2022. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Fans chant “NXT!” as we see NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong backstage with their partners.

Title vs. Title Unification Match: NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong

We go right to the ring and out first comes NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes with Trick Williams. The winner of this match will become the new NXT North American Champion. This is a change as they previously said the winner would be the inaugural NXT North American Cruiserweight Champion. Out next comes The Diamond Mine – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong with Malcolm Bivens, Hachiman, Ivy Nile and The Creed Brothers. The champs meet in the middle of the ring and we get formal ring introductions from Alicia Taylor.

The bell rings and they lock up, taking it to the ropes. Hayes backs off as the referee warns him. They go at it again and fans do dueling chants. Strong taunts Trick briefly and locks up with Hayes again. They go back to the mat and trade offense, then get back to their feet, and back to the mat for pin attempts. We have a bit of a stalemate as Hayes shows off some. Strong fights out of the corner but Hayes grounds him in a headlock.

Strong fights out and levels Hayes with a big chop for a pop. Strong with more big chops against the ropes. Hayes goes to the floor to regroup and Strong follows, scaring Trick a bit with a chop tease. Hayes turns it around and brings it back in but Strong is waiting with rights and lefts. Fans do dueling chants again as they go at it. Strong misses in the corner and Hayes kicks him in the back of the head, then nails a springboard leg drop while Strong is draped over the ropes.

More back and forth in the middle of the ring again. Strong gets sent to the apron, then Hayes launches himself out for a big DDT on the edge of the apron. Fans chant “holy shit!” as Hayes brings Strong back in the ring. Hayes goes to the top but has to roll through as Strong moves. Strong levels Hayes and turns him inside out with a big clothesline. Hayes kicks out just in time and we go to a commercial break.

NXT Title Match

Bron Breakker vs. Tommaso Ciampa (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Title

Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mandy Rose (c)

Title vs. Title Unification Match

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong vs. NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes

Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter)

AJ Styles appears live to confront Grayson Waller

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.