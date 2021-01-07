– The WWE NXT New Year’s Evil special episode opens up with host Dexter Lumis in a dark and empty Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Lumis walks up to a production area and presses a button but nothing happens. He presses another and lights go off. Another button makes some spotlights show. Another button makes them go back off. Luis then looks at a box with the New Year’s Evil devil logo on it, and switches a level from off to on. He’s suddenly standing there in a loud red suit as the music is playing, the lights are on, the crowd is cheering. Vic Joseph welcomes us to New Year’s Evil. Vic is joined at ringside by Wade Barrett and remotely by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross

We go right to the ring as Damian Priest makes his way out for the opener. Out next comes Karrion Kross with Scarlett for another unique entrance. They stop on the stage and Scarlett heads to the ring by herself. The ring is filled with smoke. Scarlett does her “fall and pray” chants before things explode and now Kross is in the ring with her. Scarlett continues dancing around Kross before posing down in front of him as the smoke rolls around the ring and the crowd cheers them on. This match is set to air with no commercials.

The bell rings and they lock up. Kross takes it to the ropes but Priest keeps locked and brings them tumbling to the floor. They’re still locked up, slamming each other into the Plexiglas barrier, and then too the apron as the referee warns them. Priest breaks and stand up in the ring as Kross looks on from ringside. Kross comes in and blocks several kicks. Priest blocks a kick and then lands one. Kross charges in but Priest works him over in the corner. More back and forth now. Kross catches a kick and goes for a slam. Priest resists but Kross dumps him on the mat.

Kross keeps control with clotheslines from corner to corner. Kross tosses Priest with ease once again out of the corner, dumping him on his head. Kross with a 2 count. Kross grounds Priest with a knee to the back as Scarlett talks him up. Kross dumps Priest over the top rope in front of the announcers. Kross follows and sends Priest at the steel steps and ring post. Kross grabs half of the steps but Priest kicks him and he drops them. Kross stays on Priest and rolls him back in.

Kross follows and grabs Priest by his hair, then clubs him in the ribs a few times. Kross toys Priest some. Priest smiles in his face but gets rocked again. Priest is talking trash and playing mind games while Kross chases him around the ring with strikes. Priest with a big kick and a charging right hand to daze Kross. They trade big rights now.Priest unloads and dodges a clothesline. Priest with a Bell Clap and a Flatliner in the middle of the ring.

Priest with a running leaping elbow into the corner. Kross counters a suplex as his ribs go out. Priest with strikes. Priest goes on and levels Kross with a clothesline. Priest barely hits a Broken Arrow and Kross kicks out at 2 as fans try to rally.

Kross ducks a big kick but can’t hit the Doomsday Saito suplex. More back and forth now. Priest with knee strikes to the face. Priest with a takedown, sending Kross face-first into the mat. Priest takes Kross back down and applies a scissors on the arm. Kross gets free and unloads with elbow strikes to the ribs while Priest is down. Priest blocks Kross and nails a forearm. Kross rocks him back. They trade big kicks now. Priest unloads with kicks and punches. Kross does the same right back. Priest with several kicks. Priest with a springboard senton from the middle rope. Priest misses in the corner, allowing Kross to run the ropes and hit a big clothesline for 2.

Kross stomps on Priest’s hand, then his foot. Kross scoops Priest and turns him upside down in the corner with a Tree of Woe. Kross kicks at Priest while he’s upside down. Kross exposes his knee and charges, nailing the running knee to the ribs while Priest is upside down. Fans boo. Kross takes Priest to the top for a back superplex, calling for the finish. Kross tries for the super Doomsday Saito but fans rally for Priest and he hangs on. Priest gets to the apron, then kicks Kross in the face. Priest takes Kross from the corner for a Razor’s Edge but Kross hangs on to the turnbuckles. Priest keeps trying and nails the Razor’s Edge from the corner.

Priest is slow to roll over and capitalize but he finally does for a close 2 count. Priest can’t believe it. They’re both slow to get back up now. Kross stands up on the apron. They trade big right hands now. Priest kicks and grabs Kross by the throat. Kross fights him off. Kross comes back through the ropes but Priest kicks him in the head. Kross goes to the floor to regroup. Priest runs the ropes and flies over the top, taking Kross down on the floor.

Fans chant “NXT!” as Priest brings it back in the ring. Priest goes to the top for a super spinning heel kick. Priest waits for Kross and hits the South of Heaven in the middle of the ring. Kross still kicks out just in time. Priest goes for The Reckoning but Kross counters and tosses him across the ring overhead. Kross with a running thrust in the corner. Kross with a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring for another close 2 count.

They end up on the floor and Priest connects with big kicks to the face. Priest leaps with a kick but Kross catches him and drives him into the lighting rig at ringside. Kross then slams Priest on top of the steel steps base. Kross brings it back in the ring and smiles while looking down at Priest. Some fans boo.

Kross stares Priest down as Priest gets up and says he’s still standing, bitch. Kross nails a big roundhouse kick to the head, then dumps Priest with the Doomsday Saito. Priest gets up dazed but Kross charges with a huge running forearm strike to the back of the head, dropping Priest once again. Kross covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Karrion Kross

– After the match, Scarlett hits the ring to pose with Kross as their music starts up. We go to replays. Priest is still down trying to recover. Kross carries Scarlett and they pose to end the segment.

– The announcers hype tonight’s NXT Cruiserweight Title match. We go to the first commercial of the night.

– Back from the break and more teams are revealed for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic – Ever-Rise, Breezango, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, Curt Stallion and August Grey, Imperium. The first round begins next week and more teams will be announced soon. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong were announced last week, representing The Undisputed Era. McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Cole and Strong now, revealing they will face Breezango in a first round match next week. They talk about fulfilling The Undisputed Era’s prophecy and give some props to Breezango, but say they are on another level. They go on and talk about Kyle O’Reilly winning the NXT Title later tonight is also a part of the prophecy.

NXT Cruiserweight Title Match: Gran Metalik vs. Santos Escobar

We go back to the ring and they show The Grizzled Young Veterans sitting at ringside – James Drake and Zack Gibson. Out first comes Lucha House Party for the next match – Gran Metalik with Lince Dorado. Legado del Fantasma is out next – NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar with Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

The bell rings and they lock up, then break. They lock up again and Escobar takes it tot he corner, then breaks as the referee warns him. Metalik ducks a cheap shot attempt. Escobar takes Metalik down and they tangle with Metalik landing a takedown. More back and forth and counters on the mat. Metalik with a big hurricanrana takedown, sending the champ to the floor to regroup. Metalik runs the ropes but puts the brakes on, showing off as Escobar looks on.

Escobar comes back in and kicks Metalik. Metalik flips around some more with a counter, then chops Escobar in the chest. Metalik with another big takedown. Metalik ends up on the apron. Escobar chops him and then slides under him to the floor. Metalik hits a big moonsault to the floor. Dorado praises him as he rolls Escobar back in the ring. Metalik springboards in with a big senton but Escobar kicks out at 2.

Metalik scoops and slams Escobar. Metalik goes to the top and flies but lands on his feet as Escobar moves. Metalik continues to get the upperhand. He walks the top rope for a hurricanrana while Escobar is on the apron but Escobar catches him and blocks it as they end up on the floor. Escobar swings Metalik head-first into the barrier and he goes down. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial with Escobar in control.

Back from the break and Escobar takes Metalik to the top. Escobar gets Metalik on his shoulder but just lifts him and drops him ribs-first over the top turnbuckle. Metalik falls to the mat and Escobar covers for a 2 count. They tangle on the mat now with a submission and a pin attempt but Escobar goes right back to work on Metalik. It’s announced that Legado del Fantasma will be competing in the Dusty Classic. They tangle and Metalik rolls Escobar for a close 2 count.

Escobar comes right back with a clothesline for 2. Escobar works Metalik over while he’s down, focusing on the lower back as the crowd rallies. Escobar runs into a big boot in the corner. Metalik with as superkick and a reverse Slingblade. Metalik goes on and sends Escobar out with a big dropkick. Metalik runs the ropes and leaps off the middle rope over the top, flying to the floor to take Escobar back down for a big pop.

Metalik brings it back in and nails a springboard top rope splash for another close 2 count. Metalik chops Escobar back down. Escobar counters ans sends Metalik to the apron but then gets kicked in the jaw. Metalik springboards in from the apron but Escobar jumps up with a big knee to the jaw in mid-air. Escobar runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to the floor, sending Metalik into the barrier. Escobar brings it back in for another close 2 count.

Escobar with kicks to Metalik as he picks him back up. Metalik fights off the finisher and they trade more shots. Escobar takes Metalik to the corner and to the top, nailing another big chop to the chest. Escobar climbs up but Metalik keeps fighting. Escobar almost pulls Metalik’s mask off. Metalik ends up going down on the apron from the top. He gets up and still fights back. Lince leaps off the apron and takes out Wilde and Mendoza at ringside. Metalik hits a big hurricanrana from the top but Escobar kicks out just in time.

Metalik goes back to the top and calls for the big elbow but Escobar gets up and rocks him. Escobar brings Metalik from the top to the center of the ring for Legado but possibly doesn’t follow through. He then turns that into the Phantom Driver in the middle of the ring for the pin to retain.

Winner: Santos Escobar

– After the match, Wilde and Mendoza join Escobar in the ring as they pose together.

– We see Rhea Ripley backstage lifting weights. Raquel Gonzalez is also shown in the back warming up.

– We cut to a new vignette of Xia Li and Boa training together. They will return next. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we get a vignette with Mercedes Martinez. She talks about attacking NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai last week and says she’s coming for her.

Xia Li vs. Katrina Cortez

We go back to the ring and out comes the mystery masked woman from the recent Xia Li and Boa vignettes. Li and Boa are out next with new looks and new music. Li puts on a brief performance with a pair of sais as Boa stands next to her. Li hits the ring and poses as Boa stands at ringside. The mystery woman is watching from her chair on the stage.

Katrina Cortez waits in the ring, and is apparently the former Catalina Garcia. The bell rings and they go at it. Li strikes first after some counters, then drops her with a kick. Li turns and looks at the mystery woman in her chair on the stage, and bows. Li turns back around to her opponent and unloads with knee strikes, then a kick to the gut.

Li drops down and poses at her opponent, taunting her and licking her own head. Li then charges but gets rocked. It does nothing as she blocks out the pain and tells her to bring it. Li takes more offense, blocks it and hits a jumping knee, then a devastating kick to the face. Li then covers for the pin to get the easy win.

Winner: Xia Li

– After the match, Li stands tall as her music hits. We go to replays. Li and Boa march back up to the stage and bow to the mystery woman in the chair.

– The announcers show us the video from earlier today where NXT General Manager William Regal canceled Fight Pit II between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher due to a minor injury to Thatcher, suffered during training. Thatcher will be back after some rehab, and they will settle their differences at a later date.

– Bronson Reed is with McKenzie Mitchell. He says that’s too bad about Timothy Thatcher, but he also had to sit at home with injuries, and all that did was build aggression inside of him, creating a savage, and that’s what NXT will see in 2021. Reed puts the whole place on notice and says this will be a colossal year. He then predicts Rhea Ripley to win the Last Woman Standing match.

Last Woman Standing Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

We go back to the ring and out comes Rhea Ripley to a pop as Alicia Taylor does the introductions. Raquel Gonzalez is out next for tonight’s Last Woman Standing match. Fans boo Gonzalez as Ripley stares her down and talks some trash.

The bell rings and Ripley immediately nails a dropkick, then big thrusts in the corner. Ripley keeps control and nails a Thesz Press, then unloads with strikes on the mat. They roll around and brawl but get back up and Gonzalez levels Ripley with a huge clothesline. Gonzalez tosses Ripley with ease, hitting two straight fall-away slams. Raquel scoops Ripley for a third fall-away slam in the middle of the ring. The referee counts but Ripley gets back up at 4.

Gonzalez immediately attacks while talking trash. Ripley rocks her with a right. Gonzalez charges but gets dropped. Ripley runs and dropkicks her while she’s down, sending her to the floor as fans pop. Ripley follows and ducks an attack. Ripley rams Gonzalez into the edge of the apron. Ripley brings a steel chair and a kendo stick from under the ring. She unloads on Gonzalez with the kendo stick. Raquel catches the third swing and tosses it, then rolls Ripley back in. Gonzalez struggles to follow her. Ripley comes back out and leaps off the steel steps but Gonzalez knocks her out of the air with a chair shot. Gonzalez then launches Ripley into the barrier and she hits hard.

The referee counts as Gonzalez grabs another kendo stick from under the ring, beating her around with it as fans boo. Ripley fights back and slams Gonzalez face-first into the Plexiglas. Ripley grabs a pair of handcuffs that Gonzalez brought out but dropped before. Ripley cuffs Gonzalez to the cage on the barrier. Gonzalez blocks a strike but Ripley unloads with chops while her opponent is cuffed, bringing her to one knee. Gonzalez blocks a kendo stick shot with a boot. Gonzalez then rips the handcuffs off the cage. Gonzalez attacks Ripley and beats her with the cuffs and the part of the cage that came off with them.

Ripley blocks and sends Gonzalez into the ring post. Ripley grabs the ring bell hammer but Gonzalez blocks it and slams her face-first into the ring bell. The referee counts at ringside but Ripley gets back up at 6. Gonzalez clears off the top of the announce table. Gonzalez back-drops Ripley onto the table but she lands bad on the edge of the table, still collapsing it. Gonzalez starts piling chairs and other debris on top of Ripley as the referee counts and fans boo. Ripley makes it back up right at the 9 count. Gonzalez rolls Ripley back into the ring as we go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

Back from the break and fans chant “NXT!” as Gonzalez rams half of the steel steps into Ripley on the ramp. Ripley gets up dazed on the stage. Gonzalez charges with a running big boot, knocking Ripley off the stage. Gonzalez follows into a backstage area and talks trash while working Ripley around. Ripley fights off with back elbows, then drives Gonzalez through the glass of a door. Glass shatters everywhere as a “this is awesome!” chant breaks out in the arena. The referee counts and they both get back up at 8.

Ripley with a kick to the head. Ripley sends Gonzalez face-first into a door, then continues beating her around the backstage area. Ripley pulls a production table over and lays Gonzalez on top of it, pounding on her. Ripley climbs up to a bench, then up on top of production lockers. Ripley flies with a big senton and puts Gonzalez through the table. They both land hard on the concrete. Ripley gets up at the 7 count. Dakota Kai runs over with a kendo stick and unloads on Ripley as Gonzalez gets up before the count.

Fans boo Kai as she checks on Gonzalez. Ripley drops Kai but Gonzalez decks Ripley. Ripley fights back and slams Kai’s head into a locker door. Kai goes down and Ripley continues slamming a locker door into her. Ripley shoves Kai into a locker and stomps away, shoving her back into it. Ripley pulls a production case over in front of the locker door, trapping Kai inside. Fans cheer her on. Gonzalez attacks Ripley and brings the fight back to the stage. Ripley drops Gonzalez on the stage.

Ripley applies the inverted Cloverleaf on the stage now. She grabs a chair and wraps it around the neck of Gonzalez, using it for leverage in the submission. Gonzalez kicks her off, sending her face-first into part of the stage rig. The referee counts but they get up. Gonzalez charges but Ripley back-drops her into the LED board. They both get back up at the 7 count now. Ripley stands on half of the steel steps for a move but Gonzalez sweeps her leg out, causing Ripley to fall face-first into the steps.

Gonzalez has Ripley on top of the half steps now. She powers Ripley up and drives her down through part of the stage. They both go crashing through the stage. The referee counts but no one is moving in the debris. Gonzalez finally crawls back up to the stage as the referee keeps counting past 9. Ripley never gets up and Gonzalez wins.

Winner: Raquel Gonzalez

– After the bell, Gonzalez stands tall and is all smiles as her music hits. We see Ripley finally start to move under the stage debris. We go to replays. We come back to officials checking on Ripley but she is still laid out under the broken stage. Gonzalez looks on and recovers.

– We see several cars and SUVs driving on a road outside, with sirens and lights flashing. The Way is being driven to the Capitol Wrestling Center for a big celebration. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial.

– We saw Rhea Ripley being tended to by a medic during the break, still on the stage. The Way is still being escorted to the arena after we come back from the break. Their cars and SUVs have red, orange and green colored lights it looks like. The announcers welcome South Korea’s IB Sports as they are airing NXT live beginning this week.

– A car pulls into the backstage area and out comes The Way – NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory. They all head to the ring as fans boo them. There is something on an easel in the ring, hidden by a black cover.

Gargano takes the mic and says that is “the way” you make an entrance. Fans chant “you suck!” now. Gargano talks about some famous curses in history and says none of them compare to his championship curse, which he finally reversed last week. The boos get louder. Gargano says now he is only cursed with being the best, real handsome, a sweet dancer. Candice talks him up and had something done for him, because she loves him so much and doesn’t want him to forget last week. Indi brings in a plaque to commemorate last week’s successful title defense over Leon Ruff.

Theory says Gargano is like a real life superhero, but one thing about superheroes is they are so giving, but never get anything in return. Indi agrees. Theory and Hartwell pull the cover off and reveal a custom drawing of The Way as superheroes. Gargano is impressed. What a great night this is, he says. He found a way to make this night even better. Gargano announces that he and Theory are entering the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. The music interrupts and out comes Shotzi Blackheart on her tank.

Blackheart stops on the stage and howls, and asks Candice if she forgot about her. Theory walks up the ramp talking trash to Blackheart. She fires a projectile at Theory, hitting him below the belt and taking him down. Gargano rushes out and checks on Theory. Blackheart rushes the ring and sends Hartwell to the floor. She tangles with Candice and sends her to the apron, then kicks her in the head, sending her to the floor. Gargano yells at Shotzi and hits the apron. Kushida appears from nowhere and knocks Gargano off the apron. Kushida stands in the ring with Shotzi now as a “Kushida!” chant breaks out.

We see NYE host Dexter Lumis at ringside with the timekeeper’s bell. He points up at the big screen and one of his drawings appears, but it’s for this new mixed tag team match. That was quick. Lumis rings the bell and the match is official.

Kushida and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano

Candice LeRae starts off with Shotzi Blackheart. They run the ropes and Shotzi nails an enziguri. Shotzi with more offense and a quick 2 count. Candice retreats to the floor for a breather. Johnny Gargano, Indi Hartwell and Austin Theory check on her as we go to another commercial.

Back from the break and Shotzi rams Candice into the corner to turn it back around. Host Dexter Lumis is on commentary but not saying much at all. Candice counters Shotzi and drops her for a 2 count. Candice tangles on the mat and jumps on Shotzi’s back. Shotzi drops her and breaks free using the arm. Gargano tags in and in comes Kushida.

Kushida comes off the top and unloads, then hits an inverted Atomic Drop. Kushida with a dropkick for another pop from the crowd. They tangle and trade counters. Gargano with a forearm. Kushida with a hip toss takedown and an armbar. Gargano counters and goes for the GargaNo Escape but it’s countered. More back and forth on the mat now. Kushida gets the arm bar applied but Gargano gets the bottom rope and breaks it.

More back and forth between Kushida and Gargano. Kushida runs and slams Gargano face-first. Kushida kicks Gargano around. They get up and Kushida delvers kicks while Gargano responds with chops. Gargano with a big right hand to the jaw. Candice runs in to get int he way of Kushida charging her husband in the corner. Fans boo as she shows off some, taunting Kushida. Gargano and LeRae almost run into each other. Kushida drops Gargano as Shotzi drops Candice. The babyfaces use their opponents on each other. Blackheart and Kushida deliver moves in-stereo, then kicks them to the floor.

Kushida knocks Gargano back off the apron to the floor. Blackheart runs the ropes and hits a suicide dive to LeRae while Kushida held the rope open for her. Theory and Kushida have words as a “NXT!” chant starts up. Kushida and Shotzi roll them back in. Kushida goes to the top but Theory tosses him down right after Indi pulled Shotzi off the apron. Fans boo The Way. Kushida comes back and drops Theory in the corner. Gargano charges but Kushida trips him face-first into Theory’s lower region. Gargano tries to attack Kushida but gets countered and dropped into a pin for the win.

Winners: Kushida and Shotzi Blackheart

– After the bell, the music hits as fans chant for Kushida. Shotzi and Kushida celebrate.

– The next Takeover special is announced for Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14.

– We see Finn Balor backstage getting ready. We also see Kyle O’Reilly backstage getting final encouragement from The Undisputed Era. We go to commercial.

– Back from the break and Ever-Rise vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans plus The Undisputed Era vs. Breezango has been announced for the first round of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic next Wednesday. McKenzie is backstage with NXT General Manager William Regal. He says 2020 was a great year for NXT but 2021 could be the best ever. He plugs the Dusty Classic kicking off next week and then reveals that soon we will have the first-ever NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament. Dexter Lumis is standing there with a drawing of the logo for the tournament.

– We see Pete Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch in the crowd.

NXT Title Match: Kyle O’Reilly vs. Finn Balor

We go back to the ring and out first comes Kyle O’Reilly to a pop. NXT Champion Finn Balor is out next, also to a pop. Taylor does formal ring introductions. Tonight’s main event, a rematch from the “Takeover: 31” show, will air with no commercials.

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and trade holds in the middle of the ring. They break after counters and stare each other down, sizing each other up. Balor ends up taking O’Reilly down and grounding him. O’Reilly resists but Balor goes back to tighten the headlock. O’Reilly with a headscissors now to control Balor.

More back and forth and blocks on their feet. O’Reilly takes Balor back down and works on the arm now. Balor turns it around with an abdominal stretch but O’Reilly quickly takes him back down into another arm bar. Balor ends up rolling through and going right back into the abdominal stretch on their feet, stretching O’Reilly. O’Reilly inches to the ropes but Balor stops him. O’Reilly finally grabs the middle rope with his mouth and the hold is broken.

Balor immediately drops O’Reilly as he used his mouth to get the rope, and then stomps. O’Reilly sits up in the corner as a medic checks on his mouth. O’Reilly is ready to go and Balor immediately takes him down, grounding him in the middle of the ring. Fans rally for O’Reilly. O’Reilly gets out and kicks Balor in the back. O’Reilly clutches his jaw and sells the jaw injury. O’Reilly counters a move and yanks Balor to the mat by his arm. O’Reilly grounds Balor and drives a knee into him. O’Reilly runs and charges back in with a knee to the back.

Balor rolls to the apron for a breather. Balor fights fro the apron but O’Reilly kicks him and keeps control with another strike. Balor applies a hold to the jaw using the ropes as the referee counts to 5. Balor does it again as the referee counts and warns him. Balor stomps away while O’Reilly is down on the mat now. Balor with a low dropkick and another 2 count.

Balor nails a suplex and goes right back into a submission until O’Reilly gets the bottom rope to break it. Balor with a big chop in the corner and more shots to the jaw. O’Reilly charges but Balor drops him with a jaw for a close 2 count. Balor gets right back on top of him, grounding him and focusing on the jaw. O’Reilly with a kick. Balor blocks a suplex. Balor runs the ropes but O’Reilly hits a knee to the gut. O’Reilly with knee strikes now in the middle of the ring. They trade counters and O’Reilly sweeps Balor to the mat. O’Reilly focuses on the arm now. O’Reilly drops Balor with the arm again and covers for another close 2 count. O’Reilly goes right into an arm submission as Balor knees the jaw to get free.

Balor gets up first and O’Reilly misses a running knee in the corner. More back and forth now. Balor with an overhead kick after O’Reilly lands some strikes. O’Reilly takes Balor into a heel lock but Balor gets out. Balor goes on and gets dropped with a kick but the kick also knocked O’Reilly back through the ropes to the floor. The referee counts. O’Reilly makes it back into the ring at the 9 count. Balor charges with a forearm to the jaw, and another. O’Reilly works on the arm but Balor keeps working on the hurt jaw. O’Reilly with a guillotine but it’s blocked. O’Reilly goes down with the triangle choke to Balor now on the mat. Balor fights out but O’Reilly turns it into a leg submission.

Balor breaks free with another big shot to the jaw. Balor gets up and drops bombs on O’Reilly while he’s down face-first into the mat. Balor drives O’Reilly into the mat as the referee checks on him. Balor with the 1916 move, then transitions into a Crossface in the middle of the ring. O’Reilly struggles but gets free once again. They get up and Balor lands a forearm to the jaw. O’Reilly blocks a kick and fires back with some of his own. Balor with a Slingblade out of nowhere. Balor drops O’Reilly and hits the stomp to the chest. Balor with the running dropkick to send O’Reilly into the corner.

Balor goes back to the top but he’s moving slowly. O’Reilly cuts Balor off with a kick and then climbs up for a superplex. O’Reilly hits the superplex and holds it for a double kick out. O’Reilly goes right into a Brainbuster for a 2 count. O’Reilly goes for the armbar now and finally gets it locked in, while having a scissors locked in. Balor finally breaks it with the bottom rope. Balor is busted open. O’Reilly clutches his jaw.

O’Reilly attacks in the corner and manhandles Balor’s face some. He backs off but runs back into a shot to the kidneys, which sends O’Reilly down to the mat in awkward fashion. Balor struggles but gets the abdominal stretch locked back in. He hammers O’Reilly to the mat, still keeping a submission applied. Balor pulls back on O’Reilly’s hurt jaw and the referee calls the match, seemingly out of nowhere.

Winner: Finn Balor

– After the match, Balor is handed the title as his music hits. We see the blood coming from the top of his head. The announcers sell this like it was the planned finish. Balor stands tall with the title as we go to replays. We come back to a bloody Balor standing tall. The Undisputed Era is down at ringside, checking on O’Reilly as he sits up in the corner, clutching his jaw. A referee is also checking on O’Reilly. Balor walks over and stares down at O’Reilly and nods, then backs off. Balor holds his tongue out for a second and keeps staring ahead as his music plays. We get one final shot of a disappointed O’Reilly in the corner as the NXT New Year’s Evil episode, the first NXT show of 2021, goes off the air.

