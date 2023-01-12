Tuesday’s live New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT drew 700,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.2% from last week’s 653,000 viewers for the live first episode of 2023.

Tuesday’s NXT drew a 0.15 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 6.25% from last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.15 rating represents 202,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 3.34% from the 209,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

NXT ranked #17 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up from last week’s #31 ranking on cable.

NXT ranked #49 in viewership on cable this week. This is up from last week’s #74 viewership ranking on cable.

Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil special drew just over the 2022 average, and the viewership was over the 2021 New Year’s Evil show, but the key demo rating was under. The 2021 NYE episode aired as the first episode of that year. Sports competition on Tuesday night included two NBA games on TNT, two College Basketball games on ESPN, two College Basketball games on ESPN2, one College Basketball game on Big Ten Network, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, one College Basketball game on ESPNU, and one River Plate soccer game on ESPN Deportes. This week’s NXT viewership was up 7.2% from last week, while the key demo rating was down 6.25% from last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 8.19% from the episode that aired one year ago in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 7.14% from the show that aired one year ago.

The NBA game between the Suns and the Warriors on TNT topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.37 rating, also drawing 1.303 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.475 million viewers, also drawing a 0.15 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on broadcast TV in viewership with an average of 7.443 million viewers, also drawing a 0.61 key demo rating. The Golden Globe Awards on NBC topped the night on broadcast TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.13 rating, also drawing 6.254 million viewers.

Tuesday’s New Year’s Evil edition of NXT aired live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – Donovan Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo, The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher, Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker, Pretty Deadly in a three-team Gauntlet, Grayson Waller vs. NXT Champion Bron Breakker, and the 20-Woman #1 Contender Battle Royal, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 3 Episode: 653,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 10 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 17 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 623,461 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.14 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode over 52 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.