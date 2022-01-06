Tuesday’s live New Year’s Evil edition of WWE NXT 2.0 drew 685,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.47% from last week’s 662,000 viewers for the go-home episode.

The NXT New Year’s Evil episode drew a 0.16 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is even with last week’s 0.16 rating in the key demo. The 0.16 rating represents 206,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 2.36% from the 211,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.16 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The first NXT episode of 2022 ranked #24 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.16 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #15 ranking.

NXT ranked #53 in viewership on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #47 ranking.

Tuesday’s NXT drew the best audience since the Halloween Havoc episode on October 26. The key demo rating was tied with last week’s show for the best since Halloween Havoc. This week’s viewership was up 3.47% from last week, while the key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s NXT viewership was up 6.9% from the episode that aired one year ago, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the show that aired one year ago. The 2021 episode, which was also the New Year’s Evil special, went head-to-head with AEW Dynamite and cable news coverage of the U.S. Capitol riot.

The college football game between LSU and Kansas State on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.69 rating, drawing 2.364 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.365 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 key demo rating.

FBI on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 8.519 million viewers, drawing a 0.76 key demo rating. ABC’s This Is Us topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 1.05 rating, also drawing 5.463 million viewers.

This week’s live NXT New Year’s Evil special featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – AJ Styles appearing to confront Grayson Waller, Cora Jade vs. Raquel Gonzalez vs. NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, a Unification Match between then-NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, six-man action with Imperium (WALTER, NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner) vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle and MSK (Wes Lee, Nash Carter), plus the main event for the NXT Title between Tommaso Ciampa and new champion Bron Breakker.

Stay tuned for more pro wrestling ratings data.

Below is our 2022 NXT Viewership Tracker, along with the Top 10 moments from this week’s show:

January 4 Episode: 685,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Evil episode)

January 13 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 665,807 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 698,623 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

