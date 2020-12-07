The next special edition of WWE NXT has been announced for the first episode of 2021.

It was announced during tonight’s NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event that the New Year’s Evil special will air on Wednesday, January 6.

This will be the first NXT episode to air in 2021, and the first episode that follows the December 30 episode, which will be the final episode of 2020. There’s no word yet on if WWE will air live episodes or pre-taped specials on Christmas Week, December 23, or New Year’s Week, December 30.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT New Year’s Evil special. Below is a promo for the special:

NEW YEAR IS EVIL

EVERYTHING IS EVIIIILLLL#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/kTElYUKYB6 — GIFSkull III (Backup) – #njbosj #njpw (@SkullGIF) December 7, 2020

