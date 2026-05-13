– WWE NXT on The CW Network on May 19, 2026 will feature the following:

* Tony D’Angelo & Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook & Kam Hendrix

* Lizzie Rain vs. Tatum Paxley (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* DarkState vs. Vanity Project (NXT Tag Team Titles)

* Tate Wilder vs. Keanu Carver

– Naraku was successful in his NXT in-ring debut, defeating Lince Dorado in singles action on the May 12 episode of NXT on CW.

– Returning on the 5/12 NXT on CW show this week in Orlando, FL. was former NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar. Dar lost to Jackson Drake in one-on-one competition during the show.