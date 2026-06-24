Several new developments were made official for this Saturday’s NXT Great American Bash during the June 23 episode of NXT on The CW.

A new championship match appears to be set for the premium live event after a video message from ZARIA aired on Tuesday night’s show. In the segment, ZARIA offered Tatum Paxley a rematch for the NXT Women’s North American Championship at Great American Bash on June 28.

The finals of the latest WWE Women’s Speed Championship tournament also took place during the broadcast. Arianna Grace defeated Izzi Dame in the tournament final, earning the right to challenge Wren Sinclair for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship at Great American Bash this weekend.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone made another notable announcement on the show, revealing that he recently spoke with AAA General Manager Rey Mysterio. According to Stone, several AAA luchadores will be in attendance at the June 28 premium live event, further strengthening the growing partnership between WWE and AAA.

Another bout was also added to the Great American Bash lineup, with Shiloh Hill officially scheduled to take on Tristan Angels at the event.

Meanwhile, The Culling continued to implode on Tuesday night. After Shawn Spears suffered a loss in tag team competition, Niko Vance turned on his longtime ally and launched a brutal attack. Vance ultimately drove Spears through the commentary table, effectively removing him from the group. Spears joins Brooks Jensen and Tatum Paxley as former members who have been cast aside, leaving Vance and Izzi Dame as the remaining members of the faction.

In addition to the in-ring action, WWE announced fan activities surrounding the event. Prior to Great American Bash getting underway at the WWE Performance Center, a special Tailgate event will be held for fans. A live watch party will also take place during the show and will be hosted by Busted Open’s Dave LaGreca and WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 6/23/26. Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 6/28 for live NXT Great American Bash Results coverage.