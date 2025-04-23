At WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo shocked the NXT Universe by betraying The Family, turning his back on Tony D’Angelo during their six-man tag team match.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Luca Crusifino tracked down “Stacks” in the middle of the desert. He told him that it was time to sit down and make things right with Tony. Stacks replied with,

“Do you know why I brought you out here?”

Luca barely had time to respond, mouthing, “Oh fu—” before the screen cut to black.

Later in the night, Tony D’Angelo met with Adrianna Rizzo in a hotel room. He told her there wouldn’t be any sit-down — he and “Stacks” would settle this the only way they could – in the ring. Neither had heard a word from Luca. Concerned for Rizzo’s safety, Tony made the call — she’d be moved to a safe house until everything was handled.

“There’s two things that we don’t stand for… rats and betrayal.” After telling to @AdrianaRizzoWWE to go into hiding, @TonyDangeloWWE is preparing for a war against @Stacks_WWE…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Ec5JXmPfgK — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2025

“Do you know why I invited you out here?” What is going on with @Stacks_WWE and @LucaCrusifino?!?#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5kROCp672b — WWE (@WWE) April 23, 2025

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Andre Chase proudly held up a Chase U sweater and declared, “We’re f***ing back, baby!”

The passionate proclamation marks the official revival of Chase U, which had been disbanded in November 2024 following Chase’s loss to Ridge Holland.

Stephanie Vaquer remains on top of the NXT women’s division.

Stephanie Vaquer successfully retained her NXT Women’s Title on the April 22nd episode of NXT, defeating Roxanne Perez in the main event.

The finish saw Vaquer put Perez away with the SVB.

After the match, Giulia stood at the top of the entrance and looked at Vaquer while Jordynne Grace watched on from the balcony.

🚨 AND STILLLL NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION VAQUER RETAINS THE TITLE OVER ROXANNE!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/2KLlXbOjuU — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) April 23, 2025

And finally, you can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King

* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura

* Tony D’Angelo & Stacks confrontation.