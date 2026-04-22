WWE held week two of their NXT Revenge special on April 21, 2026, live on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

– Zaria and Sol Ruca hugged and cried during their Last Woman Standing match. Then Zaria tossed her off the balcony through two tables (but she only hit one). Ruca made her WWE main roster debut on the Raw After WrestleMania show on April 20.

– Lexis King captured the WWE Speed Championship, defeating EK Prosper to become the new champion. The title had to be vacated a few weeks ago due to Elio LeFleur needing shoulder surgery.

– Tatum Paxley defeated Blake Monroe in a casket match to retain the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– A vignette aired to promote the arrival of Lizzy Rain, a.k.a. Rayne Leverkusen, who will be making her NXT TV debut on the April 28 episode of NXT on CW.

– Also advertised for next week’s show is Shiloh Hill vs. Ricky Saints, Myles Borne (c) vs. Saquon Shugars for the NXT North American Championship, as well as BirthRight vs. E.K. Prosper & Dorian Van Dux.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 4/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.