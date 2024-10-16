Delta was featured in yet another vignette on this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

In this week’s vignette, she destroyed a big NXT sign atop a building, as you can see below:

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Nikkita Lyons defeated Lola Vice in her return match. The finish came when Jaida Parker got involved.

After Vice was sent to the outside, she ran into Lyons who was backed off by the referee. This led to Parker nailing Vice with a kick and sending her into the ring for the Lion’s Roar.

Andre Chase made his return to WWE TV on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, looking for revenge on Ridge Holland.

On this week’s show, Holland defeated Riley Osborne in his quest to destroy Chase U.

Following the match, Holland continued the attack and went for his Redeemer DDT on the commentary booth but Chase ran down to the ring and Holland went after him.

And finally, Lexis King defeated Oro Mensah in their Gentleman’s Duel on this week’s show.

