WWE NXT returned on Tuesday night, November 4, 2025, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, as the road to WWE NXT Deadline 2025 in December continued with this week’s show.

During the episode, a number of newsworthy matches took place, and a few noteworthy announcements were made.

Featured below is a quick-hit recap of the newsworthy items from the 11/4 episode of NXT on CW:

– Joe Hendry and Thea Hail are scheduled to challenge Ethan Page and Chelsea Green for the AAA Mixed Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming NXT Gold Rush special event on November 18, 2025, live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

– Also announced for the NXT Gold Rush 2025 show on 11/18 is Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts World Championship. TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella appeared during the 11/4 NXT on CW show to make the announcement.

– Blake Monroe vs. TBA for the NXT Women’s North American Championship is also set for NXT Gold Rush. NXT General Manager Ava announced that Monroe would defend the title against former champion Sol Ruca at NXT Gold Rush if she is medically cleared to compete by then.

– Finally, also added to NXT Gold Rush is Zaria vs. TBA for the vacant WWE Women’s Speed Championship. Zaria defeated Wren Sinclair in first round action in the ongoing WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament.

– New WWE signee Mike Derudder, formerly known as Mike D. Vecchio, made his in-ring debut prior to the start of the 11/4 episode of NXT on CW. The new developmental WWE talent competed in a pre-show dark match against Drake Morreaux.

– Several title matches, a tournament bout and more was officially announced for the NXT Gold Rush “go-home” episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network for next Tuesday night on November 11. For those interested, you can read a complete WWE NXT Preview For November 11, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

For those who missed this week’s show, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 11/4/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.