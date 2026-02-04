Several storylines took major steps forward on this week’s WWE NXT show, with a new championship tournament kicking off, a notable authority figure making her presence felt, and a shocking betrayal rocking Chase U.

A new tournament officially began to determine the next number one contender for Jasper Troy’s Speed Championship. Elio LeFleur was the first competitor to punch his ticket to the finals, picking up a victory over Charlie Dempsey. LeFleur will now await the winner of Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight, a matchup scheduled to take place next week, with the tournament final looming shortly after.

One finalist is locked in.

One more spot remains.

Elsewhere on the show, Daria Rae, formerly known as Sonya Deville, was spotted in the crowd during the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship match between ZaRuca and The Elegance Brand. Following Heather & M by Elegance successfully retaining the titles, Rae made her way to the ring and celebrated alongside the champions, further aligning herself with the reigning titleholders.

Since the AMC premiere of TNA Impact last month, Rae has taken on a new role as an authority figure within the promotion. Her arrival has already led to growing tension with Santino Marella, the longtime Director of Authority, hinting that a power struggle behind the scenes may be brewing.

The night also featured a major development involving Chase U. After Kale Dixon and Andre Chase came up short against Lexis King and Stacks, Uriah Connors stunned viewers by abandoning his teammates. Connors walked to the back alongside King and Stacks, who have formed an alliance in recent weeks, effectively turning his back on Chase U.

The split didn’t come out of nowhere, as frustration had been building within the group. Connors had been vocal about seeking more opportunities, and that simmering tension finally boiled over in dramatic fashion.

Officially advertised for the February 10 episode of NXT on CW are the following matches:

* Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe

* Hank & Tank vs. Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes

* Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight (WWE Speed Title Tournament)

* Sol Ruca & Zaria vs. Kendal Grey & Wren Sinclair (NXT Women’s Title No. 1 Contender)

