On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Tatum Paxley defeated Wendy Choo to become the winner of the first first-ever women’s Casket Match in WWE.

Tuesday night’s edition of WWE NXT opened with the Casket Match, which saw the two women face off in a hard-hitting battle that saw Paxley using a fire extinguisher to knock Choo onto a bedframe she had brought out to the ringside area.

The finish came when Paxley put Choo in the casket and shut the lid.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

Additionally, William Regal was in the corner of Lexis King for his Heritage Cup match against Charlie Dempsey on this week’s show.

The match saw King suffer a knee “injury” and while he attempted to continue on, he refused to use the brass knuckles that Regal slid to him. The “injury” was clearly a work.

You can check out some highlights from the match below: