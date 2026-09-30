Several newsworthy items came out of the September 29 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, including another tribute to the late Benjamin Satterley, Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic developments, matches announced for the next two weeks and a 20-woman Battle Royal being set.

The show opened with the same “In Memory Of” graphic that aired on Monday’s WWE Raw honoring Satterley, better known to WWE fans as Neville and to AEW fans as PAC.

Later in the broadcast, NXT commentator Vic Joseph made another reference to Satterley while calling EK Prosper’s match. Joseph did not mention him by name, but referenced the former NXT Champion and Newcastle native as one of Prosper’s inspirations.

“EK Prosper trying to rise up,” Joseph said. “And EK tonight trying to follow in the footsteps of another former NXT Champion. A high flyer he looked up to from Newcastle who once stated, ‘Throw your heart out in front of you, run ahead and catch it.’”

Elsewhere on the show, two more teams advanced in the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Chazz “Starboy” Hall and AAA’s Mini Vikingo picked up a victory over BirthRight’s Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Uriah Connors, while Fraxiom’s Nathan Frazer and Axiom defeated DarkState’s Osiris Griffin and Cutler James.

The tournament will continue on next week’s October 6 episode with Tokyo Bad Boys taking on Sean Legacy and Dorian Van Dux, while Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov will face Hank & Tank.

Shiloh Hill vs. NARAKU has also been announced for next week.

Additionally, a 20-woman Battle Royal will determine the next challenger for Kelani Jordan’s NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc.

The field will consist of Arianna Grace, Layla Diggs, Indi Hartwell, Xia Brookside (TNA Knockouts World Champion), M by Elegance (TNA Knockouts Television Champion), Heather by Elegance, Ivy Nile, Kiana James, Lady Shani, Adelicious, Lizzy Rain, Thea Hail, Skylar Raye, ZARIA (NXT Women’s North American Champion), Izzi Dame, Kali Armstrong, Reina Volcan, Nikkita Lyons (WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion), Chantel Monroe and La Catalina (AAA Reina de Reinas Champion).

WWE also got an early start on the lineup for the October 13 episode of NXT.

NXT General Manager Robert Stone officially sanctioned Saquon Shugars vs. Tristan Angels for the show following a backstage confrontation between the two on Tuesday night.

Shugars and Angels exchanged words during the segment, ultimately leading to Shugars wanting to settle the issue in the ring. As of this writing, their singles bout is the only match announced for the October 13 episode.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE NXT Results 9/29/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.