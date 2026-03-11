Charlie Dempsey has officially chosen a side.

A tag-team match was advertised for the March 10 episode of WWE NXT on The CW, pitting Charlie Dempsey and Tavion Heights against Lexis King and Uriah Connors. The bout came after several weeks of Connors, King, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace attempting to recruit Dempsey into their growing alliance.

Before the match even began, Connors teased that help had been arranged behind the scenes. He claimed that his father, Fit Finlay, had made a call to help set a plan in motion.

That plan soon unfolded during the match.

Midway through the bout, both Fit Finlay and William Regal appeared at ringside, creating a tense atmosphere given Regal’s relationship with Dempsey. In a shocking moment, Dempsey suddenly turned on his own partner, drilling Tavion Heights with a German suplex on the outside of the ring.

Just like that, the momentum shifted.

With Heights taken out of the equation, Lexis King and Uriah Connors capitalized and went on to score the victory in the tag-team contest.

After the match, Dempsey entered the ring and stood alongside Connors, King, Lorenzo, and Grace, making it clear where his allegiance now lies. Meanwhile, Regal and Finlay watched the scene unfold from ringside as the new alliance appeared to solidify.

WWE NXT returns next week on March 17 on the CW Network, which airs at 8/7c from the 713 Music Hall in Houston, TX. Advertised for the show are Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame in a Steel Cage Match for the WWE NXT North American Champion, Vanity Project vs. Los Americanos for the WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, as well as it being Booker T Appreciation Night.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT Results coverage.