WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 Results

Ball Arena

Denver, Colorado

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Andre Chase & Ridge Holland (c) w/Chase University vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer For The WWE NXT Tag Team Championship

Andre Chase and Axiom will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Axiom with a side headlock takeover. Chase whips Axiom across the ring. Chase drops down on the canvas. Chase with The Kitchen Sink for a one count. Chase applies a wrist lock. Axiom dropkicks Chase. Frazer tags himself in. Short-Arm Reversal by Axiom. Axiom applies The Octopus Stretch. Frazer with a running dropkick. Chase reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer dives over Chase. Frazer with a leg lariat. Chase tags in Holland. Holland dumps Frazer chest first on the canvas. Holland with The Giant Swing. Holland with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Holland tags in Chase. Camel Clutch/Basement Dropkick Combination for a one count. Chase goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Frazer kicks Chase in the face. Frazer tags in Axiom. Forearm Party. Axiom clotheslines the back of Chase’s neck. Frazer drops Chase with The DDT. Axiom goes into the lateral press for a two count. Axiom applies a waist lock. Axiom drives his knee into the midsection of Chase. Axiom tags in Frazer.

Frazer with The Roundhouse Kick. Axiom with a Release German Suplex. Double SuperKick to Chase. Frazer knocks Holland off the ring apron. Frazer with The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Frazer tags in Axiom. Axiom applies The Sleeper Hold. Chase backs Axiom into the turnbuckles. Axiom applies The Ankle Lock. Both guys are knocked down after a double clothesline. Holland and Frazer are tagged in. Holland with The Western Lariat. Holland with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Holland levels Frazer with The Body Avalanche. Holland with The Cliffhanger DDT for a two count. Holland goes for a Bodyslam, but Frazer lands back on his feet. Axiom tags himself in. Frazer kicks Holland in the face. Holland catches Axiom in mid-air. Holland Powerslams Axiom. Holland with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags himself in. Frazer with The Springboard Double Axe Handle Strike. Missile Dropkick/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Holland HeadButts Frazer. Holland tags in Chase.

Frazer puts Chase on the top turnbuckle. Frazer dropkicks Chase. Frazer tags in Axiom. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Holland. Holland nails Frazer with The Pump Kick. Chase with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Chase with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Chase tags in Holland. Holland goes for a PowerBomb, but Axiom lands back on his feet. Axiom decks Chase with a back elbow smash. Holland drives his knee into the midsection of Axiom. Chop Exchange. Chase made the blind tag. Axiom knocks Chase off the apron. Axiom SuperKicks Holland. Axiom lands The Suicide Dive. Holland catches Frazer in mid-air. Holland drives Axiom and Frazer back first into the apron. Holland propels Axiom and Frazer over the ringside barricade. Stereo Double Axe Handle Strikes. Double Enzuigiri to Chase. Frazer tags himself in. Axiom with The Frog Splash. Axiom with a Sliding SuperKick to Holland. Frazer follows that with The 450 Splash for a two count.

Chase goes for The Uranage Slam, but Frazer counters with a deep arm-drag. Chase with The Big Boot. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Chase answers with a Back Fist. Chase tags in Holland. Chase U hits The Doomsday Device for a two count. BuckleBomb/Enzuigiri Combination to Frazer. Holland with The Jack Hammer for a two count. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Holland. Chase punches Axiom. Frazer with a Leaping Roundhouse Kick. Chase shoves Frazer off the top turnbuckle pad. Axiom tags himself in. Frazer with The SuperPlex. BrainBuster/Golden Ratio Combination for a two count. Axiom goes for another Golden Ratio, but Chase ducks out of the way. Chase tags in Holland. Holland with an Inside Out Lariat. PowerBomb/BackStabber Combination for a two count. Holland tags in Chase. Frazer with The Springboard Missile Dropkick. Frazer lands The SomerSault Plancha. Chase with an inside cradle for a two count. Chase ducks a clothesline from Axiom. Chase with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom tags in Frazer. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer connects with The Phoenix Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Holland shoves Riley Osborne into Duke Hudson. Holland levels Chase with a Lariat. Holland throws Hudson into the barricade. Holland launches Osborne back first into the steel ring steps. Holland throws Chase out of the ring. Holland plants Chase with The Impaler DDT on the announce table.

Winner: New WWE NXT Tag Team Champions, Axiom & Nathan Frazer via Pinfall

– Pete Dunne Vignette.

Second Match: Wes Lee vs. Zachary Wentz

Wentz shoves Lee. Lee with a back elbow smash. Lee blocks The Springboard Arm-Drag. Wentz is playing mind games with Lee. Lee lunges over Wentz. Wentz avoids The PK. Leg Sweep Exchange. Lee blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Lee brings Wentz down to the mat. Misfired Kicks. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Lee with a gut punch. Lee uppercuts Wentz. Wentz reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Wentz leapfrogs over Lee. Wentz with a basement dropkick. Wentz pops back on his feet. Lee dives over Wentz. Wentz kicks Lee in the face. Wentz with The Tornillo for a two count. Wentz goes for a SuperKick, but Lee heads to the outside. Lee dodges The PK. Lee delivers the chop block. Lee drives Wentz face first into the steel ring post. Lee with clubbing mid-kicks. Wentz with a chop/palm strike combination. Lee responds with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron for a two count. Lee scores a right jab. Lee applies a hammerlock. Lee with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wentz is throwing haymakers at Lee. Lee drives his knee into the midsection of Wentz. Lee repeatedly slams Wentz’s face against the bottom turnbuckle pad.

Lee with a running dropkick for a two count. Lee repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Wentz. Lee applies a top wrist lock. Forearm Exchange. Lee with a Spinning Back Kick. Lee whips Wentz across the ring. Wentz with a Handspring Knee Strike. Wentz scores two forearm knockdowns. Wentz with a knife edge chop. Lee reverses out of the irish whip from Wentz. Wentz scores the ankle pick. Wentz with a Snap German Suplex. Wentz with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Wentz blasts Lee with Two PK’s. Wentz with a Corkscrew Plancha to the outside. Wentz rolls Lee back into the ring. Wentz with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Lee decks Wentz with a back elbow smash. Wentz SuperKicks Lee. Lee blocks The Half & Half Suplex. Lee with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Lee goes for The Running Meteora, but Wentz counters with The Boston Crab.

Lee kicks Wentz towards the corner. Lee with a Mule Kick. Wentz SuperKicks Lee. Lee launches Wentz over the top rope. Enzuigiri Exchange. Lee with The Leaping FrankenSteiner. Lee with The 450 Splash for a two count. Lee delivers The Cardiac Kick for a two count. Lee toys around with Wentz. Wentz avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Wentz drops Lee with The Running BlockBuster. Lee answers with The Running Meteora. Lee throws Wentz out of the ring. Lee clears the announce table. Wentz with two haymakers. Lee drives his knee into the midsection of Wentz. Lee sends Wentz back first into the steel ring steps. Lee goes for another Running Meteora, but Wentz ducks out of the way. Lee pulls Wentz out of the ring. Lee with a straight right hand. Lee puts Wentz through the announce table with The Spinning Heel Kick. Lee delivers The Flying Double Foot Stomp to the outside. Lee drives Wentz shoulder first into the ring post. Lee grabs a steel chair. Trey Miguel snatches the chair away from Lee. Wentz drills Lee with The Canadian Destroyer on the floor. Wentz rolls Lee back into the ring. Wentz connects with The UFO Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zachary Wentz via Pinfall

– The Fatal Influence Vignette.

– Hank Walker and Tank Ledger have their eyes set on the becoming the number one contender for the NXT Tag Team Champions.

– Trick Williams gives referee instructions to Joe Hendry.

Third Match: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wendy Choo For The WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship

Choo drives her knee into the midsection of Jordan. Jordan pulls Choo down to the mat. Jordan dropkicks Choo. Choo reverses out of the irish whip from Jordan. Jordan splits down on the canvas. Jordan rolls Choo over for a one count. Choo applies a wrist lock. Choo stomps on the left hand of Jordan. Knuckle Lock. Choo with The Monkey Flip for a one count. Choo has the leverage advantage. Jordan escapes the hold. Jordan with a Hurricanrana. Jordan dropkicks Choo off the ring apron. Jordan with The Twisting Pescado. Jordan rolls Choo back into the ring. Choo rolls herself out of harm’s way. Jordan with another rollup for a two count. Jordan applies a side headlock. Choo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jordan lands back on her feet. Jordan with another dropkick. Jordan with The Roundhouse Kick. Jordan follows that with a Cartwheel MoonSault for a two count. Choo has Jordan perched on the top turnbuckle. Jordan with forearm shivers. Choo HeadButts Jordan. Choo gets Jordan tied up in the tree of woe. Choo with a running dropkick. Choo rocks Jordan with a forearm smash. Choo repeatedly slams Jordan’s head on the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Choo cranks on Jordan’s neck. Choo with a forearm smash. Choo with The Helluva Kick for a two count.

Choo catapults Jordan face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Choo drops Jordan with The Roll Through Flatliner. Jordan with forearm shivers. Jordan ducks a clothesline from Choo. Jordan with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Choo answers with a cross chop. Choo with The Axe Kick across Jordan’s back. Choo sends Jordan to the corner. Choo with a Cartwheel Clothesline. Jordan decks Choo with a back elbow smash. Jordan with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Tip Up by Choo. Choo with a Running Boot. Choo with a Diving HeadButt for a two count. Choo is displaying her frustration. Choo gets Jordan back in the tree of woe. Jordan with a Desperation Boot. Jordan side steps Choo into the turnbuckles. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Jordan scores two forearm knockdowns. Choo catches Jordan in mid-air. Choo with The German Suplex. Jordan kicks Choo in the face. Jordan with a Back Handstand Elbow. Jordan pops back on her feet. Jordan dodges The Running Boot. Jordan with a Leaping Heel Kick.

Choo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jordan with The Swinging DDT. Jordan hits The SitOut DDT for a two count. Jordan with a basement dropkick. Choo sits up. Jordan with a Running Crossbody Splash. Choo refuses to stay down. Jordan SuperKicks Choo. Jordan repeatedly stomps on Choo’s chest. Jordan lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Choo sweeps out the legs of Jordan. Choo with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Choo rolls Jordan back into the ring. Jordan blocks The Half & Half Suplex. Choo PowerBombs Jordan. Choo connects with The Sleepy Time for a two count. Choo applies The Cobra Clutch. Jordan with The Top Rope Stunner. Jordan ascends to the top turnbuckle. Choo chops Jordan. Jordan blocks The SuperPlex. Jordan sends Choo crashing into the canvas. Choo reapplies The Cobra Clutch. Jordan refuses to quit. Jordan backs Choo into the turnbuckles. Jordan with a Leaping Foot Stomp. Jordan with forearm shivers. Jordan follows that with The Handspring Lariat. Jordan with The 450 Splash. Jordan drags Choo to the corner. Jordan plants Choo with The Split Legged MoonSault to pickup the victory. After the match, Tatum Paxley makes Choo pass out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion, Kelani Jordan via Pinfall

– We see Andre Chase get loaded up in the ambulance.

– Ridge Holland refuses to answer any questions from Sarah Schreiber.

Fourth Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Tony D’Angelo w/The Family For The WWE NXT North American Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Femi applies a side headlock. Angelo whips Femi across the ring. Femi drops Angelo with a shoulder tackle. Femi pie faces Angelo. Angelo with a double leg takedown. Angelo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Angelo clotheslines Femi to the floor. Femi drives his knee into the midsection of Angelo. Femi rolls Angelo back into the ring. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Femi. Angelo with a Release German Suplex. Angelo clotheslines Femi over the top rope. Femi blocks The German Suplex. Femi with a double leg takedown. Femi drives Angelo back first into the turnbuckles. Femi uppercuts Angelo. Femi goes for a Bodyslam, but Angelo lands back on his feet. Angelo applies a waist lock. Femi decks Angelo with a back elbow smash. Femi stomps on the right ankle of Angelo. Femi repeatedly stomps on Angelo’s back. Femi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Femi appies a front face lock. Angelo bullrushes Femi into the turnbuckles. Angelo with clubbing shoulder blocks. Femi with clubbing blows to Angelo’s back. Angelo responds with a Vertical Suplex.

Femi catches Angelo in mid-air. Femi with The Fallaway Slam. Femi poses for the crowd. Femi with a Running Uppercut for a two count. Femi whips Angelo across the ring. Femi with Two Lariats across the back of Angelo’s neck. Femi bodyslams Angelo. Femi is choking Angelo with his boot. Angelo avoids The Leaping Foot Stomp. Angelo side steps Femi into the turnbuckles. Angelo rolls Femi over for a two count. Femi drops Angelo with The ShoulderBreaker for a two count. Angelo with a Back Body Drop. Angelo is throwing haymakers at Femi. Femi nails Angelo with The Bell Clap. Femi sends Angelo to the corner. Angelo kicks Femi in the face. Femi catches Angelo in the face. Angelo blocks The Chokeslam. Angelo dodges The Big Boot. Femi and Angelo are trading back and forth shots. Angelo with The DDT on the ring apron.

Femi kicks Angelo in the chest. Femi whips Angelo across the ring. Angelo ducks a clothesline from Femi. Angelo with The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Haymaker Exchange. Angelo with The Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Angelo with a Running Boot. Angelo follows that with Forget About It for a two count. Femi denies The Butterfly Suplex. Femi goes for The Chokeslam, but Angelo lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Angelo Powerslams Femi. Angelo with The Electric Chair Drop for a two count. Femi with a straight right hand. Femi shoves down Luca Crusifino. Femi grabs a crowbar. Femi launches Channing Lorenzo into the timekeeper’s area. Femi drops Crusifino with The Big Boot. Angelo sends Femi shoulder first into the steel ring steps. Angelo rolls Femi back into the ring. Angelo Spears Femi for a two count. Femi fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Femi with a Toss Slam. Femi goes for The PowerBomb, but Angelo lands back on his feet. Femi clotheslines Angelo to the floor. Femi slaps Angelo in the chest. Femi with The Pop Up PowerBomb for a two count. Femi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Femi goes for another PowerBomb, but Angelo lands back on his feet. Angelo hits The SpineBuster. Femi with a Running Uppercut. Femi plants Angelo with Two PowerBombs to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still WWE NXT North American Champion, Oba Femi via Pinfall

– Sarah Schreiber had a backstage interview with Zachary Wentz. He’s elated about getting a big victory, but losing a brother in the process is not easy. The Rascalz proceeds to challenge Axiom & Nathan Frazer to an NXT Tag Team Championship Match.

Fifth Match: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Jaida Parker For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

Perez with a waist lock go-behind. Perez applies a side headlock. Perez transitions into a hammerlock. Perez avoids a back fist from Parker. Parker brings Perez down to the mat for a one count. Perez applies another hammerlock. Perez with a side headlock takeover. Parker answers with the headscissors escape. Perez gets back to a vertical base. Perez taunts Parker. Perez drives her knee into the midsection of Parker. Short-Arm Reversal by Parker. Parker with a deep arm-drag. Parker mocks Perez. Perez slaps Parker in the face. Parker applies a wrist lock. Parker with three shoulder tackles. Parker whips Perez across the ring. Perez ducks a clothesline from Parker. Parker lays Perez flat on the middle turnbuckle. Parker slaps Perez in the chest. Perez avoids The Silencer. Parker runs after Perez. Parker drops down on the canvas. Parker with another shoulder block. Parker with The Butterfly Suplex. Perez buries her shoulder into the midsection of Parker. Perez dumps Parker out of the ring. Parker catches Perez in mid-air. Perez fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perez dumps Parker ribs first on the steel ring steps.

Perez drives Parker ribs first into the ring steps. Perez resets the referee’s ten count. Perez pulls back the arms of Parker. Perez continues to use the ring steps as a weapon. Perez drops her weight on Parker’s back. Perez repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Parker. Perez with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Perez toys around with Parker. Perez walks over the injured ribs of Parker. Parker is displaying her fighting spirit. Parker with forearm shivers. Parker rolls Perez over for a two count. Perez dropkicks Parker. Parker with a shoulder block from the ring apron. Perez drives Parker ribs first into the middle turnbuckle. Perez abuses the referee’s five count. Perez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Perez applies The Abdominal Stretch. Perez hammers down on Parker’s ribs. Perez blocks The Hip Toss. Forearm Exchange. Perez headbutts the midsection of Parker. Perez uppercuts Parker. Perez slaps Parker in the chest. Perez delivers The Silencer. Perez mocks Parker. Perez kicks Parker in the ribs. Perez talks smack to Parker. Parker stops Perez in her tracks. Parker with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Parker with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Parker follows that with two shoulder tackles.

Parker bodyslams Perez. Parker whips Perez across the ring. Perez kicks Parker in the chest. Parker drops Perez with The SpineBuster for a two count. Parker goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Perez lands back on her feet. Perez decks Parker with a back elbow smash. Parker drives Perez back first into the turnbuckles. Parker unloads a flurry of overhand chops. Parker hits The Avalanche Tear Drop for a two count. Parker goes for The GourdBuster, but Perez lands back on her feet. Parker starts favoring her ribs. Parker blocks The Side Russian Leg Sweep. Parker with The Dragon Sleeper Suplex. Parker goes for The Running Hip Check, but Perez rolls her over for a two count. Perez hammers down on Parker’s ribs. Perez applies The Rings Of Saturn. Parker refuses to quit. Parker with The Samoan Drop. Parker goes for The Double Jump Vader Bomb, but Perez ducks out of the way. Perez with The La Magistral for a two count. Perez with a Spinning Back Kick. Parker denies The Pop Rocks. Parker connects with The Running Hip Check. Perez wisely heads to the outside. Perez sends Parker crashing through the ringside barricade. Perez delivers The Pop Rocks on the floor. Both ladies get back in the ring at the count of nine. Perez plants Parker with The Pop Rocks to pickup the victory. After the match, the lights go out in the building. Giulia comes down to the ring to confront Perez.

Winner: Still WWE NXT Women’s Champion, Roxanne Perez via Pinfall

– Je’Von Evans Vignette.

Sixth Match: Ethan Page (c) vs. Joe Hendry For The WWE NXT Championship. Trick Williams Will Be The Special Guest Referee

