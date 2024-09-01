– It does not appear that WWE will be using the referee cam again for tonight’s show.

– A segment was rehearsed involving the winner of the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at tonight’s show at rehearsals that included a surprise confrontation. Stock music was used and a producer stood in place of the person that will be the eventual surprise person used in the actual segment. The identity of the talent involved is being kept tight to the vest, with one source claiming it “felt big.”

– Giulia is stateside, as in Delta. There has been no confirmation regarding whether she will be on tonight’s show, although her full-time debut is imminent.

– Zayda Seel was always scheduled to leave Japan last month, and many expect her to be pursued by multiple companies in the U.S.

– The WWE NXT World Championship bout between Joe Hendy and Ethan Page with Trick Williams as the special referee, as of earlier today, is expected to main event tonight’s show.

– There have been reports claiming Bozilla is on her way to WWE. As of this summer, Bozilla and Mya Grace are scheduled to work with Marigold until at least the end of this year.

– The tag-team title match is expected to open the show. There were no post-match angles shot for the bout during rehearsals for tonight’s event.

– Zachary Wentz will be carrying his newly won TNA X-Division Championship for his match against Wes Lee at the show this evening.

