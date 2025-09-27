WWE NXT No Mercy 2025 Results

War Memorial Auditorium

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

Evans kicks Briggs in the face. Evans with rapid fire haymakers. Evans with a knife edge chop. Evans gets caught up in the ropes. Briggs sends Evans back first into the ring apron. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans sends Briggs chest first into the steel ring steps. Evans with The Springboard Crossbody Block for a one count. Evans with The Bouncy Hurricanrana. Evans dropkicks Briggs. Briggs drives Evans back first into the turnbuckle. Briggs with repeated back elbow smashes. Briggs rocks Evans with a forearm smash. Briggs with a Big Biel Throw. Briggs follows that with an Elbow Drop for a two count. Briggs stomps on Evans back and chest. Briggs stands on Evans back. Briggs goes for a Bodyslam, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans with two haymakers. Briggs kicks Evans in the gut. Briggs whips Evans across the ring. Evans rolls Briggs over for a two count. Briggs with Two BackBreakers for a two count. Briggs talks smack to Evans. Brigg whips Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Briggs stomps on the injured ribs of Evans. Briggs continues to whip Evans back first into the turnbuckles. Evans decks Briggs with a back elbow smash. Evans is throwing haymakers at Briggs.

Briggs launches Evans to the corner. Evans with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Evans rocks Briggs with a forearm smash. Briggs sends Evans crashing into the steel guard rail. Evans gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Briggs whips Evans across the ring. Briggs with a Sidewalk Slam. Briggs goes for a Big Splash, but Evans ducks out of the way. Briggs kicks Evans in the face. Briggs toys around with Evans. Briggs is getting flustered by the crowd. Haymaker Exchange. Briggs kicks Evans in the gut. Briggs whips Evans across the ring. Evans with a German Suplex. Briggs shrugs off two running lariats. Briggs slaps Evans in the face. Evans SuperKicks Briggs. Evans with a Running Lariat. Evans with Two Handspring Corkscrew Kicks. Briggs begs for mercy in the corner. Evans throws his t-shirt at Briggs. Evans unloads a flurry of strikes. Evans prepares for The Coast to Coast Dropkick. Briggs wisely exits the ring. Evans with The Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Evans rolls Briggs back into the ring. Evans with The Frog Splash for a two count. Briggs punches Evans in the back. Evans answers with a back elbow smash. Briggs drops Evans with The Big Boot. Briggs with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Evans with The Sunset Flip for a two count.

Evans delivers The Superman Punch. Evans with another right hand. Briggs decks Evans with a back elbow smash. Evans responds with The Superman Punch. Briggs with Two Big Boots. Briggs with The Slingshot BackBreaker. Briggs follows that with an Inside Out Knee Lift for a two count. Briggs drags Evans to the corner. Briggs ascends to the top turnbuckle. Briggs goes for The Avalanche Chokeslam, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans nails Briggs with The Punt. Evans goes for a Springboard Clothesline, but Briggs counters with The Chokeslam for a two count. Briggs argues with the referee. Evans sends Briggs tumbling to the floor. Briggs catches Evans in mid-air. Briggs with a Pop Up Clubbing Blow. Briggs delivers The Clothesline From Hell for a two count. Evans wisely put his foot on the bottom rope. Briggs tugs on Evans hair. Evans stops Briggs in his tracks. Evans repeatedly shoves Briggs. Evans with three palm strikes. Evans drops Briggs with a Running Knee. Evans goes for The Springboard Cutter, but Briggs counters with The Big Boot. Briggs goes for The Chokeslam, but Evans counters with a Cutter. Evans connects with The OG Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Je’Von Evans via Pinfall

– Vic Joseph and Booker T recaps Kelani Jordan capturing the TNA Knockouts World Championship at TNA Victory Road last night.

– Breaking News: Lainey Reid got injured during in-ring training last night. Therefore, she’s not medically cleared to compete tonight.

Second Match: Sol Ruca (c) w/Zaria vs. Jaida Parker For The WWE Women’s Speed Championship

STILL TO COME

– Ethan Page (c) vs. Tavion Heights For The WWE NXT North American Championship

– Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe In A Weaponized Steel Cage Match

– Jacy Jayne (c) w/Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice For The WWE NXT Women’s Championship

– Oba Femi (c) vs. Ricky Saints For The WWE NXT Championship

Checkout Episode 484 of The Hoots Podcast