WWE’s NXT brand is reportedly set to host the No Mercy pay-per-view event on September 27th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, according to John Pollock and Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling.

The company has yet to officially confirm the event. If it proceeds as scheduled, the September 27th show will mark the first time since April that an NXT event isn’t competing directly with an AEW pay-per-view event.

NXT No Mercy is expected to stream live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally. Meanwhile, WWE’s recently announced deal with ESPN to bring main roster pay-per-view events to the new ESPN app will kick off with Wrestlepalooza on September 20th.

Killer Kross is returning to the indie scene with appearances at DEFY Wrestling and WrestlePro next month. DEFY confirmed on Wednesday that the WWE alumnus will compete at their September 19th event.

Meanwhile, Kross revealed in a Twitter video that he will face Richard Holliday at WrestlePro on September 21st. This marks his first WrestlePro match since 2022, while his DEFY appearance will be his first in the promotion since 2020.

WWE Superstar Natalya has been named the recipient of this year’s Lou Thesz Award. She accepted the honor during the 59th Annual Cauliflower Alley Club Reunion earlier this week and shared her thoughts on receiving the award in a statement posted to her Instagram account. She wrote,

“To be the first woman to be awarded the prestigious Lou Thesz award means so much to me as Lou Thesz is held as a standard bearer in wrestling. Like everything worth spending a life chasing, the wrestling business has never been easy. It’s not easy today. It never gets easy, and if it ever does, I’ll know that’s when it’s time to hang them up. Thank you so much @caulifloweralleyclub for thinking of me. ❤️”

Richie Steamboat shared a glimpse into wrestling history by posting a photo of his father Ricky Steamboat’s original WrestleMania III paystub from 1987 on Instagram. He captioned his photo with,

“Original 1987 WrestleMania III Paystub Ricky Steamboat This is 1 for the ages! If you ever wondered what they really made? Here you go! My dad’s hand written note marking event was added later. WM3 Marked a new era in Pro Wrestling, Ricky Steamboat vs. Randy Savage 20 pin falls in 17mins. Gave the fans something they’d never seen before! Changing wrestling forever! #goats #rickysteamboat #richiesteamboat #wrestling #wrestlingmemorabilia #collectibles #paystubs #randysavage”